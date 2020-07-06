There are plenty of ways for people to make their lives count, but perhaps none is easier than filling out the United States Census form.
That's the message from the local census office, which have been doing double-time the past month playing catch-up following the cancellation of several events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Responding to the survey only takes a few minutes,” said Angelica Vásquez, media specialist for the Los Angeles Regional Census Center. “People can respond online, through the mail or by phone in one of 13 languages that we have. It’s never been easier to respond on their own whether it be online, on the phone or mail, all without having to meet with a census taker.”
Despite the relative ease to complete the document, virtually every county in the Central Valley is below the state average response rate of 63.1 percent. Kern County is well below that, sitting at 57.2 percent. By comparison, Kern County was at 65.2 in 2010.
There are several factors that play a part in the lower numbers, the most obvious coming as the result of the coronavirus.
“Some of the challenges are living in a pandemic,” said Christina Camacho, regional census campaign manager. “A lot of our census outreach that was planned had to be postponed or was canceled. Until recently, we weren’t able to get the census to people that don’t receive mail at home. This past month we were able to drop off packages to their houses for them.”
Kern County’s census numbers are also impacted by its geography.
“The problem is that in those areas there is a lot of farming and rural areas in the Central Valley,” Vasquez said. “So that’s why the self-response rate is low.”
Another issue among Kern’s residents is fear and lack of knowledge about what the census actually is, Vasquez says. The information collected for each person includes name, sex, age, date of birth, race, relationship to householder, and Hispanic origin. The interviewer also collects information about alternate addresses to establish where people lived on Census Day, according to census residence rules.
“Some people have fears that we are going to share their information with ICE or other law enforcement agencies, which is not true,” Vasquez said. “We need to get the word out to those counties to increase our response rate.”
Camacho added, “There’s also some people that either aren’t aware or don’t want to share their information. So we always have to let people know that their information is protected. There are laws that protect your confidentiality. We let them know that the citizenship or banking questions will be asked. It’s just very basic information.”
Vasquez and Camacho both agree educating the general public about why the census is important and what an accurate count means to community residents.
“It makes a difference to the well-being of our communities and of course helps shape the future,” Vasquez said. “It helps direct millions of dollars of federal funds to local communities for health care, emergency response, schools, education programs, roads and other public services. It also helps determine how many seats each state has in congress and also political representation in all levels of government.”
To help facilitate this information, the local census office is trying to make things as easy as possible. Residents can complete the survey online at 2020census.gov or by calling (844) 330-2020.
Starting on Aug. 11, census workers will begin going door-to-door in an effort to obtain as many census surveys as possible before the Oct. 31 deadline. It’s important to note that census workers should always have a badge and identification, Vasquez said. If there is any question about a person’s identity, residents can call the office to confirm.
No matter how residents choose to complete the survey, Camacho can't state strongly enough how important the information is.
“This information stays with us for 10 years and provides information for decisions to be made and brings resources into our communities,” Camacho said. “So I would encourage them to do it for their children because that’s going to be their future. If they get missed on this census, they won’t be able to be counted for another 10 years. So it’s very important.”
