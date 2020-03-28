Six more Kern County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 46, according to Kern County Public Health Services.
In a Saturday morning update, the local health department confirmed the new totals. One non-resident has also tested positive while in Kern County, which is not reflected in the department’s local tally.
Cases of coronavirus have been steadily increasing over the past week, with more and more businesses and institutions being affected by the pandemic.
The local Trader Joe’s learned yesterday one of its crew members tested positive for the virus, according to a company spokesperson. The crew member had not visited the store for several weeks prior to the positive test, the spokesperson said, outside of a brief visit recently before returning home.
The store will stay open, the spokesperson said, a decision made after consulting with local health officials.
A worker at Wasco State Prison and Edwards Air Force Base have also tested positive, potentially exposing the local population to the pandemic.
Most of the positive cases are clustered on Bakersfield’s west side. The Health Department has only released case totals for certain areas of Kern County based on zip codes. Kern County’s far west region has seen seven cases. Bakersfield west has reported 28 cases. Bakersfield east has reported eight cases. And the far eastern part of Kern County has reported three cases.
So far, one resident has died of the virus. There are 936 tests still pending.
