 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local carriers test-drive new electric trucks

Nikola Corp-Truck

Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. offered free test rides Wednesday to Kern trucking companies interested in the company's all-electric, heavy-duty trucks.

 Photo courtesy of California Clean Transportation

Monty Mann finally got the chance on Wednesday to test drive one of the electric heavy-duty trucks he's been hearing about. When he did, it was impressive in ways he expected — good acceleration, regenerative braking and a quiet ride — but surprising in a different respect.

"It's more spacious than it actually looks on the outside," said the president of Bakersfield-based trucking company Pride Line Carrier Inc.

Coronavirus Cases