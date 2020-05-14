Fred Prince and Curtis Floyd are not the types of people who stand on the sideline.
So when the two local business owners saw they could lend a hand during the COVID-19 pandemic, they did just that.
Recognizing a need for surgical masks in the community, the two friends jumped into action.
With the help of Prince’s son, Zachary, they arranged to donate more than 4,000 masks in the coming days to three area organizations — the Martin Luther King Community Center, Mercy & Memorial Hospitals, and The Mission at Kern County.
“As business owners, we wanted to be able to basically come together and decide what is it that we can do to help benefit the community,” said Prince, who owns Omega Insurance Services. ”We knew that there are a lot of different organizations that are doing different things in regards to outreach, and we received some feedback from them that one of the things that they seem to not be able to obtain are masks for people that need it the most, and who are the most vulnerable.”
Prince and Floyd, owner of his own law office, delivered 2,000 masks to Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon.
The plan is also to donate masks to the community center at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and then drop off more to the mission.
“We continue to be blessed by the generosity of Bakersfield and the surrounding communities. This donation of masks … will support team members at each of our Dignity Health Bakersfield hospitals who are caring for patients diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Ken Keller, president and CEO of Dignity Health Memorial Hospital. “Our dedicated physicians, nurses and staff remain committed to caring for your loved ones through this critical time. We will get through this together.”
The idea was generated thanks to a relationship forged between Prince and Keller during their time together on the Measure N Oversight Committee.
It hit home further when Prince’s son, Zachary, returned to Bakersfield from New York six weeks ago. An investment banker on Wall Street, Zachary had several colleagues who were directly impacted by COVID-19, including some who died from it. As it turned out, one of Zachary’s contacts through work had access to purchasing masks in bulk.
“We just wanted to do something, and Mr. Floyd and I got together to make that happen,” Prince said. “This is our way of doing that.”
That contribution will help protect many of those involved at Martin Luther King Jr. Park who distribute food and supplies each Monday. Ditto for The Mission at Kern, which operates primarily as a homeless and rescue shelter.
“Unfortunately, they are not as blessed economically as many other people,” said Floyd, who's chairman of the board at the Community Action Partnership of Kern. “I realize this is the time when all of us are suffering. But this is also the time where those who are suffering less need to step up and help those that are suffering more.”
(1) comment
Masks? President Bodybags thinks masks are unnecessary! How dare you!
