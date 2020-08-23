Sometimes history has a way of repeating itself.
Fifty-five years ago, Roberta Thomas, weeks away from giving birth to her son, Kris Marchant, was dealing with heartbreak and loss: her husband, Travis Dean Marchant, died from kidney failure.
At that time, Thomas said, most people didn't know a whole lot about kidney disease, and that there were fewer than a handful of dialysis machines available in the United States.
But soon came her "savior" — her son — who helped her through that difficult period in her life.
What she never expected, however, was that 55 years later, Marchant would be in a similar circumstance. For the last few years, he experienced kidney disease and was in desperate need of a transplant.
This story, though, has a much happier, albeit bittersweet, ending. On Aug. 8, Marchant received a kidney transplant, an opportunity his father never got.
"Kris was given the gift of life from someone he didn’t know personally," Thomas said.
SIMILAR PATHS
Similar to a lot of younger people, Marchant was living life up and having fun when he was in his 20s. But looking back on it now, he described it as a "destructive lifestyle."
He was also battling the anger and pain over never meeting his father, who died at 27, a month before Marchant was born.
"I feel like I’ve always had a lot against me growing up," Marchant said. His step-father was loving and supportive, he explained, but "I think a boy always wants to know his father. It took me a lot of years to get through that."
By 30, he decided to turn things around. He devoted his life to his Christian faith, which he said has gotten him through a lot of rocky times. He currently runs the recovery home River Sober Living with Pastor Louie Wright of Revive Recovery Church. He also owns Marchant Site Development Inc.
It was also around this time when he was diagnosed with diabetes, but he didn't seek medical attention. He changed his diet a bit and lost some weight, but more or less kept up with his normal life.
It wasn't until he reached his 50s and met his girlfriend, Marla Sacco, that he realized changes would have to happen. But by that point, unfortunately, a lot of damage had been done. Marchant had lost nearly 40 pounds from his normal weight, and the impact on his kidneys was starting to show.
"All those years he didn’t think (his diabetes) was serious or that it could cause kidney damage," Sacco said.
It had gotten to the point where Marchant had to choose between going on dialysis or be lucky enough to receive a transplant. They went with the latter.
During the first few months of this year, the couple participated in classes at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, completing all of the necessary procedures to put Marchant on the list for a transplant.
But like so many others, they weren't sure how long it would take until that miraculous day.
A BEACON OF HOPE
A miracle came in the form of Alexander Christian Del Giudice, 31, who died earlier this month from unforeseen circumstances.
His sister, Jordan Del Giudice, described him as "the most charming, charismatic person on the planet" who was "always smiling and laughing and meeting new people."
"Even if he didn’t have two nickels to rub together he’d give anyone whatever he could," Jordan Del Giudice added. "He would literally take his shirt off his back and give it to you if you liked it."
That giving spirit showed when his family said they wanted to donate his kidney to Marchant.
Even more miraculous was that he was a match.
"It really just made me put all of my trust in God and just rely on Him because no one was giving me any hope at all," Marchant said.
Just a few days later, the kidney was transported to Cedars-Sinai, and Marchant received the "gift of life" he didn't expect would come so soon.
Had Marchant not been on the transplant list, he would not have been able to have the operation done, despite the Del Giudice family saying they wanted him to receive the kidney.
Del Giudice's second kidney and liver were also donated to two other people. Sacco said this experience has shown the couple the power behind being an organ donor and being able to save lives.
RECOVERY
Marchant was released from the hospital on Aug. 13 — the perfect present before his 55th birthday on Aug. 14 — and so far he's doing "fabulously," Sacco said. There were pains following the surgery, but by the second day he felt good enough to start walking around, and the kidney was able to begin functioning smoothly.
"They told us a lot of times that the kidneys have to get a jump start with dialysis to get working," Sacco explained. "Kris didn’t need that." And because the kidney came from a young individual, the kidney donor profile index score is low, meaning it has a longer estimated function.
During these last few weeks, Marchant has thought a lot about his father and the chance at life he never got, and how much his mother struggled over the years. Knowing his mother will not have to bury another loved one from kidney disease has given him peace, as well as the extra time he's gained now to spend with loved ones and enjoy life.
"If God was going to do this miracle, why wouldn’t it be done right?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.