David Eggers, the CFO of EPM Properties LLC, has announced he is running for a seat on Rosedale Union School Board. Eggers is a West High graduate who says he has many years experience in the fields of business and real estate.
Eggers "views education as a privilege and not a right," according to a news release from the candidate.
He's the father of an eighth grade student at Rosedale Middle School and a sophomore at Liberty High School. His wife currently teaches sixth grade virtually so Eggers says "he understands the challenges of virtual learning due to the COVID-19 drama."
Eggers "believes our students should be back in a school with a safe and structured learning and teaching environment," the release says.
Education is a right, not a privilege.
