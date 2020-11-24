Kern County restaurant owners are urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow dining indoors as a new coronavirus surge sweeps across the state.
At a rally on the steps of Bakersfield City Hall Tuesday afternoon, around 30 people protested the state’s recent decision to reinstate a ban on indoor dining in counties with high rates of COVID-19 spread as well as institute a 10 p.m. curfew.
“This is kind of when it got real, when the purple tier came with the holidays,” Cassie Bittle, whose family owns KC Steakhouse, said of Kern County’s coronavirus designation.
Restaurants typically earn good money during the holiday season, which they use to bolster their income during less plentiful times throughout the year. Without the ability to serve customers inside at 25 percent capacity, the business owners worry many restaurants throughout the county won’t make it.
“We are just saying we are ready and we are prepared to keep the public safe within our doors,” Bittle added.
For Rick Peace, co-owner of Wiki’s Wine Dive and Grill, the latest regulations are more than annoying.
“Part of it is, ‘are you kidding me?' Now we’ve got to go back on the streets,” he said.
Restaurants survive on thin margins between revenue and expenses, so losing the 25 percent capacity indoors may be more than they can handle. Many have spent lavishly to outfit their interior to meet the new regulations. Now they will only have outside seating.
“I think we’re going to be fine, but I’m worried about the smaller businesses,” Peace said.
The county has signaled its support for small business owners frequently throughout the pandemic. On Tuesday, Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard drew cheers by promising the county would not enforce the governor’s mandate.
“If you’re a restaurant and you want to operate inside, the county is not going to make you not do that,” he said.
Nor will the county inform state enforcers which businesses are breaking the rules of the shutdown. County officials will simply send a letter to businesses violating state rules informing them of the law.
“This one-size-fits-all, cookie-cutter approach that the governor has taken is not working at all,” Maggard said, later adding that the county would not be the “enforcer” of the governor.
His words echoed Sheriff Donny Youngblood, who said last week his office would not respond to calls for large gatherings.
The resistance to the governor’s order comes as the state’s economic sanctions near their ninth month, and a growing fatigue to new health orders has been noticeable. Over the weekend, around 400 protesters gathered in Huntington Beach to voice their frustration with the new curfew. This week, the city of Pasadena decided not to follow a Los Angeles County ban on outdoor dining.
On Tuesday, those protesting were careful to acknowledge the safety risks associated with COVID-19, but they found fault with the state’s preventative measures.
“The virus is harmful and deadly to the vulnerable, but it’s the policies regarding the virus which are harmful and deadly to the economy,” said RiverLakes Community Church Pastor Angelo Frazier, who opened the rally with a prayer. “Yes, we’ve got to protect our vulnerable, but we don’t need to sacrifice our economy either.”