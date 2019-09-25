The class-A office complex Cal Twin Towers, at 4900 California Ave. has been listed for sale by Woodland Hills-based owner Adler Realty Investments Inc.
Built for Continental Telephone in 1984, the 151,829-square-foot property has a carport-mounted solar photovoltaic system, fully outfitted LED lighting and digital climate control.
The building was constructed as part of Bakersfield's Tenneco Land redevelopment.
A dd's Discounts store is hosting a grand opening starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at 3761 Ming Ave.
The national retail chain sells clothing at low prices. Its operating hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9:30 a.m. through 9 p.m. Sundays.
The company said it will donate $2,500 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.
Human resources and staffing firm Randstad US says it is working with local employers to hire about 900 people to fill food and agricultural positions in Kern County.
The jobs range from packing and sorting to call center work to production labor. They pay between $12 and $14 per hour.
Randstad has about a dozen branches in Central California. Anyone interested in contacting the company about employment is invited to call it at (559) 297-0054.
The median sale price of an existing home in Bakersfield declined 3 percent in August to settle at $255,000, while the median for a new home in the city fell more than 7 percent to reach $310,028, according to a new report.
The report from Bakersfield's Affiliated Appraisers also says the unit price for a home in Bakersfield declined a little more than 1 percent, landing at $151.01 per square foot.
All three price measures were up year over year. Affiliated reported existing homes had increased by 2 percent since August 2018, new by half of 1 percent and unit prices by almost 3 percent.
A free, hour-long webinar about how small businesses can network more effectively is scheduled to start at noon Wednesday.
The online seminar is being hosted by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center. Register online at tinyurl.com/SBDCNETWORKING.
Kern County government is helping put on a pair of employment events, one focused on job openings near the foot of the Grapevine, the other on medical careers.
Job Fest Kern, run by the county Department of Human Services, is supporting the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at 5821 Dennis McCarthy Drive. Participating companies include Caterpillar and Dollar General. Employers wishing to get involved are asked to send an email to connerj@kerndhs.com.
The second event is a medical job and resource fair running from 9 a.m. to noon at the county Ag Pavilion, 3300 E. Belle Terrace. Kern Medical, Omni Health, Clinica Sierra Vista, BioMat and Bakersfield Family Medical Center are expected to attend. Employers hoping to have a table at the event are asked to send an email to cabrere@kerndhs.com.
Beladagio Home & Garden Gift Gallery plans to celebrate 20 years in business Saturday with an open house and raffle that will benefit the Bakersfield SPCA.
During the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 9500 Brimhall Road, 10 percent of all sales of animal-themed goods will be donated to the nonprofit.
Also, Bakersfield writer Teresa Adamo will sign copies of her book "Indy, Oh Indy," from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.