Local bulletproof vests to be sent to Ukraine for war effort

Decommissioned bulletproof vests from Bakersfield and Kern County will soon be sent to Ukraine for use in the country’s war against Russia.
The California Office of Emergency Services recently picked up 148 ballistic vests and seven helmets used by the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office in late March. The collection came as part of a larger effort involving several local governments across the state.
Cal OES expects to send the supplies overseas in the next few days.
“One vest going over there could save a life,” said Bakersfield City Councilwoman Patty Gray, who helped spearhead the endeavor locally. “So I just felt really passionate, that if I can bring this together, that those bulletproof vests could save lives, of just civilian people that are having to pick up their guns, and they are not even properly trained to be in a war.”
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the country has been swept up in a fierce defense to maintain its independence. The war has been characterized by the willingness of much of its population to take up arms against the invaders.
“They are just regular men, young men, up to the age of 60 that are grabbing their weaponry and heading out into the streets to fight the enemy. And they don’t have the equipment that they need,” Gray added. “They are going out of their homes without helmets, without vests, without anything.”
She enlisted the help of Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard to include the county in the donation drive. He said he thought the idea was a great one.
“It’s heartbreaking to watch the people of Ukraine courageously resist the attack that they are under,” he said. “It’s hard to find a practical way of helping them in their plight. And the vests represented a perfect opportunity to do something that would actually help them.”
The decommissioned vests are expected to be used by first responders when they eventually reach Ukraine, although their ultimate purpose has not yet been determined. Cal OES and the National Guard have been communicating with the Ukrainian Consulate in San Francisco to coordinate the donations, which also include medical support and trauma supplies.
With the supplies, Bakersfield and Kern County join municipalities across the country who have stepped up to help Ukrainians in their moment of need. Cities like Detroit and Cleveland have also collected bulletproof vests for the war-torn country.
In Kern County, the warranty on the vests has expired, and local law enforcement agencies have resupplied officers with new equipment. But the vests are still functional, and can be useful for defensive purposes.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and Major Gen. David Baldwin met with Ukrainian Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk last month to discuss the state’s ties with Ukraine and potential partnerships.
At the time, Newsom said California stood united in its support of Ukraine.
“Throughout this crisis, the state and nonprofits, businesses, the faith community and individuals across California have stepped up in solidarity with the Ukrainian community, a heartening reminder of our common humanity. We’ll continue to support the brave people of Ukraine and reaffirm our commitment to fundamental rights and freedoms around the world,” he said in a statement.