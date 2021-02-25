Bakersfield City School District held a sort of virtual assembly for Black History Month that allowed the district to "bring in" guests from all over the country to offer words of inspiration to students.
Keia White of Curran Middle School and Jalynn Hammond of Sequoia Middle School hosted "African American Youth Paving the Way." The half-hour presentation featured history about figures such as Ruby Bridges. But it also included appearances from locals, such as Erica McCall, now a WNBA player for the Minnesota Lynx, Terrance McGill, a family physician at Clinica Sierra Vista and Stephanie Powell, who danced in the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and in The Lion King.
"If you have dreams, whether it be to dance or medicine, go for it. Go for it hard," Powell told students. "Work hard. Be persistent. Be strong. And love what it is you do. And you, too, can do anything you set your mind to."
The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfwAetNDy8Y&feature=youtu.be