Both of Bakersfield's locally based banks got through 2020 in good shape, posting impressive year-over-year financial results, thanks in part to government-sponsored recovery programs that have helped prop up small businesses during the pandemic.
The holding companies of Mission Bank and Valley Republic Bank reported double-digit growth in earnings, assets, loans and deposits for the calendar year that ended Dec. 31. Both also boosted their rainy-day reserve funds, meanwhile, in case borrowers later become unable to keep up with their loan payments.
The two institutions' strong performance is a good sign for Kern County's economy but does not necessarily mean the local business community has pulled through the coronavirus crisis unharmed.
Each of the lenders has in some cases given business borrowers extra time to make loan payments. Plus, government recovery programs have been critical to the financial health and even survival of businesses such as restaurants that have been hit hard by operating restrictions during the pandemic.
Mission President and CEO A.J. Antongiovanni said Thursday most of the bank's local commercial borrowers were hurt by a slowdown in business because of the pandemic but that the impact hasn't been as bad as feared.
"I would say that that negative impact was not as significant as what we thought back in March or April," Antongiovanni said.
"I would say our customer and the local businesses for the most part are doing OK and surviving and still profitable," he said, "although maybe not as profitable as they thought they would be (in 2020) starting the year."
Mission, with nine business banking centers as far away as Ventura and Stockton, recorded almost $16 million in net income in 2020, a 15 percent increase from the year before. Loan growth was up 23 percent, while deposits and assets both grew by about 51 percent.
The bank's loan-loss provision, which acts as a buffer against bad debt, ended the year up 38 percent. It settled at 1.26 percent of the company's total loans, which was up from 1.23 percent a year earlier. Mission noted the percentage would have been higher except the PPP loans it offered are government-guaranteed and therefore bring down the provision as a percentage of total loans.
Valley Republic, also Bakersfield-based with four full-service banking offices in Kern and a loan production office in Fresno, said its net income in 2020 was up about 29 percent year over year at $12.5 million. Its annual loan growth came to 36 percent as deposits rose 31 percent and assets rose 32 percent.
The company said it adjusted loan payment schedules according to individual borrowers needs. By the end of 2020, it said, only three loans totaling $3.9 million remain under deferred payments. Also, its loan-loss allowance as of Dec. 31 amounted to 1.25 percent of its total loans outstanding.
“We feel very positive about the performance and trajectory of our loan portfolio," Chief Credit Officer Jack Smith said in a news release. "The bank’s historically strong underwriting proved itself during a very difficult economic environment."
Chairman Gene Voiland said in the release he was at a loss for describing how tumultuous 2020 ultimately proved.
“Our bank employees, our board and our customers demonstrated a remarkable resilience to get through this year as well as we did," he stated. "The extraordinary support and feedback we received from our customers and many others are the result of Valley Republic’s unwavering commitment to the community. There will be challenges ahead, but we will be prepared to meet them.”
Antongiovanni at Mission asserted government recovery programs have helped the local economy not only by helping support employment at the businesses receiving loans but also by injecting money into the regional economy.
His hope is that such support will help the local business community make it to a time post-COVID-19 when companies are back to normal operations.
A hopeful sign in that respect, he said, is that Mission has seen less demand for the second round of PPP lending than it saw during the first round.