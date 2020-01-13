A Bakersfield attorney has been suspended from practicing law for six months after The State Bar of California found he committed 12 counts of misconduct involving three clients and a probation matter, according to the organization's website.
In December 2018, a State Bar court found Gregory Mitts failed to perform legal services with competence, ignored client inquiries, failed to obey a court order and didn't return unearned fees. Mitts admitted to 11 of the 12 counts against him, according to documents from the disciplinary proceeding.
His suspension took effect Dec. 1, 2019.
Mitts could not be reached for comment Wednesday. A call to his office said the number had been disconnected.
In one instance cited in the disciplinary documents, Mitts, 68, filed a legal document late on behalf of a client who paid him $40,000 in advance fees. Mitts then failed to respond to a court order asking why the untimely filed petition shouldn't be dismissed, according to the documents.
In another case, Mitts agreed to provide legal services to a couple whose lawsuit was later dismissed when he failed to file an opposition to a motion filed by the other party, according to the documents. Mitts never informed the couple of what happened, the State Bar documents said.
