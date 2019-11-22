Two Bakersfield-based institutions received awards at Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s “Tie One On for Safety” Gala Awards held Thursday in Long Beach.
The "Pursuit of Justice Award" was presented to attorney Matthew C. Clark of Chain | Cohn | Stiles, and Chevron’s San Joaquin Valley Business Unit received the "Corporate Champion Award."
The event annually recognizes supporters of MADD Southern California, the regional area that includes MADD Kern County.
The awards gala also kicks off the “Tie One On for Safety” campaign during the holiday season, which is MADD’s longest running and most visible public awareness project combating impaired driving. MADD's mission is to end drunken driving, help fight drugged driving, support victims of these crimes, and prevent underage drinking. For more information on the campaign, including tips, go to madd.org/the-solution/drunk-driving/tie-one-on-for-safety.
“These two award recipients are community heroes who are dedicated to combating our area’s DUI epidemic,” said Carla Pearson, victim services specialist for MADD Kern County. “Simply, they are saving lives.”
Clark is a founding board member and organizer for MADD Kern County’s Advisory Board and event planning committees, regularly speaks at local Victim Impact Panels intended to
prevent repeat DUI offenses, and has done pro-bono legal work for victims of DUI crashes. He is a senior partner at Chain | Cohn | Stiles, which serves as the presenting sponsor for the annual “Walk Like MADD” fundraising event. Jorge Barrientos, marketing director at the law firm, is a past recipient of the “Volunteer of the Year” award for MADD California.
Chevron’s San Joaquin Valley Business Unit, whose main office is in Bakersfield, has been an annual sponsor, and its employees are key organizers, in the local “Walk Like MADD” event, as well as MADD Kern County’s Law Enforcement and Prosecutor Recognitions Awards, which honors locals for their efforts in helping stop DUI crimes. SJVBU communicates to its employees — who log thousands of miles each year on Kern County roads — through safety campaigns, including DUI-education efforts.
