 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local apartment market continued to soften in fourth quarter

Park West at Stockdale River Ranch 2

Park West at Stockdale River Ranch, by Fuller Apartment Homes and Bolthouse Properties, is a 312-unit luxury rental housing complex that began construction in December 2019 at Heath Road and Stockdale Highway in southwest Bakersfield.

 Photo courtesy of Fuller Apartment Homes

Bakersfield’s apartment market appears to be settling back to pre-pandemic conditions with a new report showing a second consecutive quarterly increase in rental vacancies.

A fourth-quarter update by local multifamily specialist Marc Thurston of ASU Commercial said the citywide vacancy rate jumped to its highest level since early 2020, with more buildings lowering rent prices than increasing them.

Coronavirus Cases