Local apartment market continued to soften in fourth quarter

Bakersfield’s apartment market appears to be settling back to pre-pandemic conditions with a new report showing a second consecutive quarterly increase in rental vacancies.
A fourth-quarter update by local multifamily specialist Marc Thurston of ASU Commercial said the citywide vacancy rate jumped to its highest level since early 2020, with more buildings lowering rent prices than increasing them.
The report suggests the hectic times local apartment-seekers endured during the pandemic, when property managers said every vacancy was met with dozens of calls from desperate renters, may finally be returning to normal.
Thurston said by email the recent slowdown has hit high-end units particularly hard. He noted the third-quarter trend of class-A apartments reducing rent prices was joined in the fourth quarter by class-B units.
Another trend he pointed to was geographically oriented: Rents came down primarily in parts of town that have recently enjoyed higher rent prices — southwest, northwest and central Bakersfield — while prices went up in areas that have overall lower prices: the city’s east, south and north.
“Most likely, the three submarkets that experienced rent increases are still trying to catch up to the overall market on their rent levels,” Thurston wrote.
Bakersfield high-end apartment developer Andy Fuller said he sees Bakersfield as “definitely experiencing some softness in the market.”
While he has not had to adjust prices in his company’s apartment communities, Fuller said conditions he described as being something of a correction have forced his staff to put their “best foot forward.”
“You have to earn it the old-fashioned way again,” he said. “You’ve got to work for it.”
Fuller’s view was that the market, perhaps spurred by inflation, is getting back to where it was before demand took off during the pandemic.
“It’s becoming more like it used to be,” he said. “We had a fairly stable market, and you’d have to compete for business like anyone else.”
Thurston’s report said that, since Sept. 30, the city’s average vacancy rate — an inverse measure of demand — has risen from 1.79 percent to 2.54 percent, which is the highest it has been since the first three months of 2020. By comparison, Bakersfield’s average vacancy rate was 1.38 percent in the second quarter of this year.
Thirty-five apartment buildings in the city increased their asking rents in the last three months, the update said. That was two fewer than the number that reported increasing rents.
Notably, about a third of the buildings that cut rental prices also increased their asking rates in smaller unit sizes, Thurston reported.
Northwest Bakersfield led the city in terms of average rental prices, with three-bedrooms going for as high as $2,400 per month, followed by the western part of the city’s southwest, where three-bedrooms went for $2,276 on the high end.
At the opposite end, central Bakersfield had the city’s least-expensive rents, with three-bedrooms topping out there at $1,500 per month.
Overall, Thurston’s report said, average rents decreased during the fourth quarter in all unit sizes except studios and lofts.