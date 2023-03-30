Local and federal authorities seize 1,000 pounds of meth near Neenach

Local and federal law enforcement agencies dismantled a methamphetamine conversion lab Tuesday near Neenach, leading authorities to confiscate more than 1,000 pounds of drugs and arrest three people.
Members of the Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived at a rural property in the 25000 block of Gaskell Road, just north of Neenach, to execute a search warrant when two people were spotted leaving the property, according to a news release Thursday.
Mexican national Edgar Bernal, 28, and Juan Gonzalez, 23, were arrested by officers before they could escape, the release said. Another Mexican national, Marcos Sandoval, 39, was also arrested.
Sandoval attempted to evade officers in a Chevrolet Suburban, the release said, and a search of the vehicle turned up 758 pounds of meth. Officers seized 121 pounds of crystal meth and 350 pounds of liquid meth, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Officers took rifles and handguns from the property, a release added.
All three suspects have been charged with manufacturing and possessing drugs.