 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local and federal authorities seize 1,000 pounds of meth near Neenach

Local and federal law enforcement agencies dismantled a methamphetamine conversion lab Tuesday near Neenach, leading authorities to confiscate more than 1,000 pounds of drugs and arrest three people.

Members of the Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived at a rural property in the 25000 block of Gaskell Road, just north of Neenach, to execute a search warrant when two people were spotted leaving the property, according to a news release Thursday.

Coronavirus Cases