Local agencies ramp up public information as releases increase from Isabella Dam

A woman walks across the pedestrian bridge across the Kern River near The Park at River Walk last month. Debris can be seen below the spillway below.

 Evan Jones / The Californian

Until last week, people who called local authorities asking about flood risks posed by the record snowpack in the southern Sierra Nevada didn’t get a lot of specific information, let alone a detailed assessment of the threat to their personal property.

Federal flood plain maps available publicly were generally left unmentioned out of concern they were too hard to understand. Mostly, callers received assurances from city and county officials that there was no emergency to worry about — in the near term, at least.

