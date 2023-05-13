Local agencies ramp up public information as releases increase from Isabella Dam

Until last week, people who called local authorities asking about flood risks posed by the record snowpack in the southern Sierra Nevada didn’t get a lot of specific information, let alone a detailed assessment of the threat to their personal property.
Federal flood plain maps available publicly were generally left unmentioned out of concern they were too hard to understand. Mostly, callers received assurances from city and county officials that there was no emergency to worry about — in the near term, at least.
That’s about to change following the activation Tuesday of Kern County’s Emergency Operations Center near Bakersfield College, where representatives of a wide variety of agencies are coming together to share and disseminate information about flooding projected to hit parts of Bakersfield within about a month as water releases from Isabella Dam continue to ramp up.
The plan is to give members of the public information that’s more detailed than any available before, including easy-to-understand maps that go beyond those published online by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“I think the way that we’re tackling it is we’re going to break it down so people understand where we are” in the emergency planning process, said Erica Bain, spokeswoman for the Emergency Operations Center and the county Fire Department.
The informational campaign, which officials say will involve greater communication with local news media about flood risks, has come as Kern residents and property owners express growing concern about rising water levels along the Kern River.
Kern’s top appointed official, Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, said Thursday the county was receiving very few calls as recently as two to three weeks ago, even as state and federal officials were working around the clock to assess probable impacts from snowmelt into the upper Kern River through September.
But Alsop said he spent much of Wednesday on the phone with people who have been paying attention to published data on water levels at Isabella Lake, along with reservoir inflow and outflow data. He said they were asking him how ramped-up water releases will affect the level and spread of the Kern River.
“We want to be specific and very, very transparent with people about what we know,” he said.
Expectations now are that the areas most impacted by rising water levels coming in mid- to late June will be those located between the mouth of the Kern River through Manor Street, Alsop said, including neighborhoods near Hart Park.
That level of detail represents a significant turnaround. Prior to last week, Kern County residents asking for information about flood risks were met with not only a shortage of helpful information, but also conflicting directions about where to get it, as local agencies referred callers to state and federal agencies, and vice versa.
Representatives of Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, said they were fielding calls from frustrated residents confused about where to turn for help. Government agencies were directing callers to other agencies, and back again — perhaps understandably so, they said, because of California’s limited experience with flooding.
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said by email her office has received relatively few calls about the matter. Those who did ask for information were given a statement prepared by the city’s Water Resources Department saying municipal officials were closely monitoring the situation and coordinating a response with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Water Resources.
The statement said the strategy was to increase flows out of Isabella Dam in order to make room for peak snowmelt so the river could be managed safely and efficiently. As part of that, it said, river interests were working to maximize diversions off the Kern River.
Goh added that she has encouraged the City Manager’s Office to increase public communication to “allay public concerns.”
City and county officials acknowledged they opted not to direct people to FEMA’s 100-year flood maps. Bain said the idea was that such information was hard to decipher.
“It would be super-irresponsible for us to put it out,” she said.
Now, however, Bain said a map is being created that will be much easier for residents to understand. She said it will be supplemented by a video explaining what’s going on with snowmelt projections so that people can see how much water may be coming down from Isabella Lake and where it may be headed.
Alsop said the new map will include local details FEMA left out, such as diversions from the Kern River.
He defended the lack of detailed information made available previously by saying predictions have been hard to make because so much depends on the weather, which could impact how quickly snowmelt enters the upper Kern.
“All these things are, pardon the pun, fluid,” he said, adding that “there just wasn’t much we were able to tell people.”
A DWR spokesman said the department’s primary advice is for people to become better aware of their flood risk by visiting https://water.ca.gov/myfloodrisk. He also referred people to FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center, online at https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home.
Beyond that, department spokesman Jason Ince suggested people who face potential flood risks prepare by having a “go-bag” packed and ready with important documents and needed medications.
He further advised people to consider buying flood insurance and heeding instructions and warnings from local emergency response personnel. Be ready to follow evacuation orders, he said by email, adding that people should pay attention to local forecasts and avoid driving on flooded roadways.
Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield, noted residents should sign up for the ReadyKern emergency alert program, accessible online at https://kerncountyfire.org/education-safety/ready-kern/. She added that anyone with questions should email readykern@kerncountyfire.org or dial 211.