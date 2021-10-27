Local agencies offering free vaccinations — and boosters — at dozens of clinics across the county

Vaccinations designed to protect people against COVID-19 have been widely available in Kern County for months.
But availability doesn't mean all those eligible have taken advantage by getting the jab.
On the contrary, according to the Kern County Department of Public Health Services, only 53.2 percent of Kern’s eligible population had been fully vaccinated as of Oct. 25. That's nearly 20 percentage points behind the state as a whole, which has a 72.6 percent vaccination rate.
The Community Action Partnership of Kern and the Kern County Department of Public Health have joined forces to hold dozens of COVID-19 vaccination clinics around Kern in towns and cities from Taft to Ridgecrest, Rosamond to Delano.
However, public response to the offer of free vaccinations and booster shots has been less than stellar.
"Feedback we have received indicates that many in our community aren't opposed to being vaccinated, but simply don't see it as a priority, or have more questions they need answered before making the decision to be vaccinated," Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said Wednesday in an email.
"That is why we continue our efforts to get information and vaccination opportunities to all areas of Kern County through our community partnerships, like with CAPK," she said.
The events are being held across Kern County in local neighborhoods at CAPK Head Start early childhood education centers. The clinics are free and the general public is encouraged to attend.
The clinics began early this month and are scheduled to continue into mid-November at CAPK Head Start centers.
"Vaccinations are a critical tool in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the nonprofit said in a news release, "and CAPK is urging members of our communities to take advantage of these opportunities to help reduce serious illness and death from this deadly virus."
On Tuesday, one of the clinics was held at the Pete Parra Child Development Center, a CAPK Head Start center in southeast Bakersfield.
"A lot of people are coming for booster shot, but we're seeing a significant number of first-timers, too," said Alan Rodriguez, health and nutrition manager for CAPK Head Start, which has 33 centers in Kern County.
Rodriguez took advantage of the clinic Tuesday and received his Pfizer booster.
CAPK Head Start staff are not required to be vaccinated, Rodriguez said. Although many do opt for vaccination.
"Young children are not able to get the vaccination," he said, "so this may be one of the best ways to protect them."
So far, organizers have held 14 clinics, half of the 28 clinics scheduled.
During those 14 clinics, a total of 59 individuals have received vaccine shots, an average of about four persons per event. Eighteen COVID tests have also been administered.
Asked why she thinks so few in Kern County are responding to this offer of free vaccinations and boosters, Corson said Kern's increasing and decreasing vaccination rates are similar to statewide trends.
"Typically we see more people getting vaccinated when cases of COVID-19 are high such as during a surge, and vaccinations decrease when cases begin to decline," Corson said.