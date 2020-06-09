The Kern County Superintendent of Schools and Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services announced the agencies have been awarded a $6 million Mental Health Student Services Act grant from the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission.
The funding will be used to support the Kern Youth Resiliency Partnership — a collaboration between KCSOS, the Kern County Network for Children and KernBHRS — which was recently formed to provide direct mental health supports for foster and homeless youth.
The Kern Youth Resiliency Partnership will improve the cross-agency continuum of mental health care within five local school districts: Bakersfield City School District, Greenfield Union School District, Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Kern High School District and Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, and will specifically address the following identified needs:
• Provide after-hours (and during school hours), school-based mental health services with targeted supports for foster and homeless youth.
• Provide substance abuse prevention training and treatment for youth and families.
• Implement a cross-age, peer-to-peer mentoring program for foster and homeless youth.
• Provide targeted professional learning and capacity building for school based mental health professionals and staff including the following: trauma-informed care training, suicide prevention, and depression and chronic sadness.
• Develop a more streamlined referral process and address gaps in the continuum of care system.
• Provide mental health awareness outreach and education.
Countywide data show that homeless youth are twice as likely to be chronically absent than other youth in Kern County. Foster youth are three times more likely to be suspended. Further, foster and homeless youth are three times more likely to drop out of school. During the 2018-19 school year, Kern County homeless students had a 63 percent high school graduation rate, compared to a rate of 87 percent for Kern County high school students overall.
For more information regarding Mental Health Student Services Act, visit https://mhsoac.ca.gov/
