Local agencies arrested 17 people and closed seven marijuana dispensaries Wednesday in eastern Kern County.
The Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking task force and the Kern County District Attorney's Office executed a search warrant at each dispensary and closed all of them, a news release said.
The following locations were closed:
- Lights Out Wellness, 1739 Poplar St.
- Wicked Weed, 2763 Sierra Highway
- The Location, 2613 Diamond St.
- Mr. 5 Gramz, 2665 Diamond St.
- AV Wellness, 2689 Sierra Highway
- Plum Tree Collective, 2873 Sierra Highway
- CBD Plus, 2753 Diamond St.
The following people were arrested in these incidents on various charges:
- Gregory Black, 54, of Rosamond
- Jennifer Lara, 36, of Mojave
- Christopher Tusnstall, 27, of Lancaster
- Sheri Castellanos, 62, of Bakersfield
- Philip Silva, 39, of Lancaster
- Tyler Pedigo, 33, of Rosamond
- Christopher Clark, 38, of Sylmar
- Guadalupe Vieyra, 32, of Little Rock
- Christopher Sosa, 39, of Lancaster
- Iris Castro, 30, of Lancaster
- Jennifer Castro, 26, of Lancaster
- Levan Kekelia, 47, of Mojave
- Catana Berthiaume, 31, of Lancaster
- Michael Epps, 28 of Mojave
- Marlon Garnett, 26 of Mojave
- Munster Maayah, 25, of Rosamond
- Jacob Dewater, 36, of Lancaster