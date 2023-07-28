As a longtime jack-of-all-trades — professor, pastor, program officer, public affairs leader — Traco Matthews was elated to hear the news this week that he gets to add another proverbial hat to his rack.
Matthews, a longtime community advocate who currently serves as the chief health equity officer at Kern Health Systems, will join six others from across California on the state’s first Racial Equity Commission.
The commission, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year, was developed by several state Senate sponsors of SB 17, which entails the production of a Racial Equity Framework to “address structural racism and promote racial equality.”
This comes three years after the creation of the state’s California Reparations Task Force, a legislator-based panel that delivered its final report last month. Unlike the task force, this commission is composed of local advocates who vouched for members like Matthews as having a decided impact in their communities.
“With Traco, there’s no other choice,” said NaTesha “T” Johnson, CEO of Upside Productions Management and a friend of Matthews. “He has over 15 years of experience and dedication, not only to our community, but to the work itself ... It is always his first priority and a foremost priority to ensure that for people of color, our voices are at the table.”
Cities and states across the country — Evanston, Ill., and Asheville, N.C., for example — are starting to examine the benefit of similar panels, but none have been as ambitious as California, where the concept gained momentum during protests in 2020 following the police murder of George Floyd.
“At this moment of national reckoning on racial justice, I’m proud to appoint these diverse leaders to advise our ongoing work to ensure that all our communities have a fair shot at achieving the California dream,” Newsom said in a news release.
The philosophy behind the panel is that racism is not a rhetorical argument but a measurable fact. Commissioners will review data compiled by the state’s planning and research department, and “recommend tools, methodologies and opportunities to advance racial equity, and assist state agencies in reviewing programs and updating policies and practices.”
Just as its root can be found in data, Matthews believes solutions reside there too, somewhere between the ones and zeros.
“The whole point of equity is to look at those disparities, try to understand them and analyze what about the system allows for these types of outcomes for certain racial groups,” Matthews said. “And if there is anything we can do to change it.”
“Because of my lived experiences, because of the work that I’ve been blessed to do and things I’ve been able to observe in my different positions, I’m committed to this work,” Matthews said.
According to a 2022 study by the California Health Care Foundation, 31% of Black Americans said they were treated poorly by a health care provider based on their race or ethnicity.
Scores of studies by Kaiser Permanente Research Division and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conclude that people of color disproportionately suffer from higher risks of dementia, diabetes, hypertension and infant mortality, despite being less likely to be able to afford treatment.
“Right now, I witness on a daily basis some of the disparities in our health care system here in Kern County,” Matthews said. “And that is linked to a variety of things, whether you’re talking about homelessness, or to be a Black infant, or maternal health.”
Matthews believes this will further steep the conversation in that of discussing fact, and allow for lawmakers, on an apolitical basis, to remedy structural racism as it is observed by communities in housing discrimination, unequal access to health care and education, and voting rights.
“My hope is that this commission has a powerful enough voice that is respected by both parties to initiate meaningful change,” Matthews said. “Of course, time will tell.”
That said, the meeting schedule and scope of work are still being worked out. The budget allotted — $3.8 million general fund in 2023-24, and $3.1 million from 2024 to 2030 — is a paltry sum in terms of state budgets, and will likely cover the salaries of state employees involved.
And since the appointment is a volunteer role, Matthews will keep his day jobs. He said Thursday that one of his first calls was with his boss, to let him know he may miss some work in the future. The conversation, he said, went over smoothly.