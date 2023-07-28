IMG_5293.JPG

Traco Matthews, a longtime Bakersfield social justice advocate and the current chief health equity officer at Kern Health Systems, was appointed Thursday to the state's first Racial Equity Commission. 

 Courtesy of Traco Matthews

As a longtime jack-of-all-trades — professor, pastor, program officer, public affairs leader — Traco Matthews was elated to hear the news this week that he gets to add another proverbial hat to his rack.

Matthews, a longtime community advocate who currently serves as the chief health equity officer at Kern Health Systems, will join six others from across California on the state’s first Racial Equity Commission.