 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'Lived experience': Vigil honors homeless people who have died

At least dozens of homeless individuals have died in Kern County this year, according to those who worked with these people almost every day. They perish from the realities that come with living on the streets: hypothermia, traffic accidents and illness.

Meanwhile, governments debate increasing funds and advocates redefine goals in a continuing battle over what has become an unfortunate but undeniable feature of the California landscape.

Coronavirus Cases