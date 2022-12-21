'Lived experience': Vigil honors homeless people who have died

At least dozens of homeless individuals have died in Kern County this year, according to those who worked with these people almost every day. They perish from the realities that come with living on the streets: hypothermia, traffic accidents and illness.
Meanwhile, governments debate increasing funds and advocates redefine goals in a continuing battle over what has become an unfortunate but undeniable feature of the California landscape.
A small congregation of advocates gathered Wednesday morning, on the first day of winter, for a vigil service at Historic Union Cemetery in Bakersfield’s Lakeview neighborhood.
It was the second vigil that the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative has held, but the first time it was organized by staff who were formerly unsheltered.
“It’s a memorial planned by those with lived experience for those with lived experience,” said Anna Laven, executive director with BKRHC. “It’s a good experience for providers who started to think about a lot of them as family.”
Laven opened the day’s proceedings by reminding people that those who died were “fathers, mothers, daughters and sons.”
These providers — along with officials and advocates — shared stories and led prayers for the buried they once knew. The event was open to the public, with Flood Ministries providing free shuttle services to those without transportation.
“Sisters, brothers — we’re not gathered here out of pity, but in celebration,” Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said.
Rebecca Gillespie, a site lead at Brundage Lane Navigation Center, said she’d known a lot of people who have died in her time working at BLNC. Speaking on behalf of those who die is an honor and a privilege, she said.
“We are all human, we all experience being hungry, cold and alone,” Gillespie said. “People experiencing homelessness struggle with this every day. My hope is that they left this world feeling loved and adequately cared for. They will never be homeless again because they are in a casket.”
At the cemetery, the crowd sequestered in two large tents next to stands where food and coffee were served.
An angel, 5-feet-tall and flanked by rose bushes, was the day’s centerpiece. Laven says this angel serves as a lodestar for the homeless who frequent the area. Toward the end of the ceremony, attendees lined up to place a carnation at the angel’s feet.
The vigil is part of a national movement of cities marking the 32nd National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, which takes place on or near the winter solstice.
“Dec. 21 is the longest, coldest night of the year,” Laven said. “Communities across the country engaged in this shared experience of holding a memorial service or vigil in remembrance of our unhoused neighbors.”
In 2021, at least 86 people in the county died from the many ailments that pervade the homeless — hypothermia, unchecked illness and traffic accidents. Numbers for 2022 were not immediately available. The navigation center provides medical services but only for non-emergencies.
“It’s hard to get to medical appointments when you’re on the streets,” Gillespie said. “It’s hard to keep up with your doctor and maintain your physical, not to mention mental, health.”
And for the deceased that the county coroner is unable to link to next of kin, this day is their one moment of celebration of life. There are no obituaries, no mourning by their families. Without events like that held Wednesday, these deaths would likely pass without notice.
Songs were sung and doves were released toward the end. Two individuals who previously were homeless, Megan Ruth and Katrina Matthews, sang the final duet, “Dancing in the Sky.” They didn’t choose the song but were happy to sing it.
“The song was very emotional, very touching. And there’s people definitely watching over me. I don’t think I would have survived,” Matthews said.
Matthews, who moved to California in July, is flying back to her home in Crisfield, Md., to claim responsibility for the two kids of her sister, who was arrested last week.
Due to constraints by California’s housing voucher system, Matthews said she wasn’t allowed to work if she wanted to qualify. Despite a college education and experience as a pharmacy technician, she couldn’t work.
“It sucks because I’ve done this, done that, I got my new ID, I’m praying for a home here,” Matthews said. “But my sister couldn’t keep it together long enough for me to get the house. If I don’t go back, CPS will be there in a couple days.”
She doesn’t want to go home, saying that the reason she moved out was to get away from an environment she felt held no future. For six months, Matthews drifted the streets and into the navigation center, while trying to qualify for a house. Her flight, a one-way ticket, left Wednesday evening.
“It’s been the roughest six months of my life,” Matthews said. “But I got more love here in that homeless shelter than ever. I got food, love, hugs, kisses, a mom, a dad, stuff I never had back home — a good family. These folks love me even though I couldn’t give them nothing… I don’t want to go home. I want to stay here. But I have to (leave).”