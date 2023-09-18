The P-61 Black Widow was built for night fighting, and according to the National Museum of the United States Air Force, the plane carried radar equipment in its nose that enabled the plane's crew of two or three to locate enemy aircraft in total darkness and fly into proper position to attack.

That mysterious night fighter has a Bakersfield connection, and that local history was celebrated and memorialized Monday morning in front of the William M. Thomas Terminal at Meadows Field Airport.

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353.