The P-61 Black Widow was built for night fighting, and according to the National Museum of the United States Air Force, the plane carried radar equipment in its nose that enabled the plane's crew of two or three to locate enemy aircraft in total darkness and fly into proper position to attack.
That mysterious night fighter has a Bakersfield connection, and that local history was celebrated and memorialized Monday morning in front of the William M. Thomas Terminal at Meadows Field Airport.
The "Black Widows" Squadron "was part of that history," Kern County Director of Airports Ron Brewster told about 60 visitors and participants who watched and listened during a ceremony outside the terminal.
"We are excited to see a new addition to this memorial site," Brewster said. "The 547th Squadron was the first night fighter squadron to be trained using the Northrop P-61 Black Widow right here at Meadows Field."
The new memorial plaque joined another originally dedicated in 1993 to the 427th Night Fighter Squadron that served in Italy, India, Burma and China during World War II — and also trained in Bakersfield.
The keynote speaker at Monday’s dedication was U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Hirsch, now the commander of what is called the 547th Intelligence Squadron — still known as the Black Widows — at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.
After thanking the Olive Drab Drivers and California Aeronautical University, who teamed up to sponsor the memorial, Hirsch said it was "truly humbling to be here for this dedication ceremony honoring the Night Fighters and their contributions to the Allied effort during World War II."
The P-61s took to the skies under cover of darkness, the Air Force officer told the gathering.
"Taking lessons learned from the British Royal Air Force, U.S. industry developed the P-61 Black Widow with a radar sensor to track enemy aircraft and to conduct ground interdiction missions at night — and with enough power to intercept adversary aircraft to prevent them from threatening U.S. bases and U.S. forces.
"The U.S. Army Air Force set up a training apparatus to teach our pilots night-fighter tactics," he said. "Much of that training occurred right where we're standing today."
The night fighters also provided air support during the rescue of 511 American and Allied prisoners at Cabanatuan, Philippines during WWII.
A squad of Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from Bakersfield High School was on hand as a color guard. And Tamu Smith-Kohls, of the university, sang the national anthem.
Jeff Flores, chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors, addressed attendees at the dedication Monday morning, noting that the historical markers are important reminders to residents and visitors to Bakersfield that remembering this history is imperative.
"There's been a mantra in Kern County for some time that says, 'Kern County feeds the nation, fuels the nation and defends the nation,'" Flores said.
Those words were never truer than they are today, he noted.
"Look at our national assets of China Lake, our airspace, when you look at Edwards Air Force Base, the things that are happening year after year, we're innovators."
Flores lauded the pilots and crews of the Black Widows, noting again the local connection to this national history.
"Their skill and courage represent a cherished part of our military history in the nation and in Kern County."
