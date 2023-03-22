'Little Delano' prevails in international trade dispute with Argentina

It was one year ago when Delano Growers Grape Products, a cooperative of area growers that produces white grape juice concentrate, decided it needed to fight back against unfair trade practices, including unfair pricing of subsided product exported to the United States from Argentina.
So they filed a petition with the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The local organization announced in a news release this week that Commerce has signed an agreement with the government of Argentina suspending the department’s antidumping investigation of the South American nation's unfair trade practices — and an agreement with Argentine exporters suspending the countervailing duty investigation on white grape juice concentrate from Argentina.
Countervailing duties, also known as anti-subsidy duties, are import duties aimed to neutralize the negative effects of subsidies.
What it all means is Delano took on Argentina and won.
"We are very pleased with this outcome, and believe that the suspension agreements achieve several important objectives for the good of the industry, our co-op members, other grape growers and, importantly, our customers and all users of white grape juice concentrate," Delano Growers General Manager Rick Lord said in the news release.
In lieu of potential antidumping and countervailing duties, the agreements apply an annual export limit and minimum selling prices for imports from Argentina.
Kent Stenderup, a grape grower in Arvin, and chairman of Delano Growers’ Board of Directors, said this is great news for local growers and producers of white grape juice concentrate.
"White grape juice concentrate is a vitally important product for grape growers," Stenderup said.
Processing grapes into juice concentrate provides an important economic stabilizer for the California grape industry, he said.
"In addition to providing a market for dedicated juice grapes, it also absorbs a supply of other grapes which provides a positive return to growers," Stenderup said. "We are delighted with these suspension agreements."
By setting reasonable and market-driven volume and selling prices for imports from Argentina in lieu of potential duties, these agreements also allow any preliminary cash deposits collected as a result of the preliminary findings of the investigation to be refunded to current U.S. importers, the co-op said in the release.
White grape juice concentrate is a natural sweetener, used by beverage and food manufacturers and is made from the crushing and processing of grapes into a high-sugar content concentrate.
Some academic research has found that strong consumer preference for fruit sweeteners over table sugar helped fuel the fruit juice business into the late 1990s, when annual U.S. production was approximately 30 million gallons. However, in the years preceding the Delano Growers' petition, production had dropped to less than 8 million gallons, the cooperative said in its release. Delano Growers is the largest remaining commercial producer in the United States.
In a separate news release Monday, the U.S. Department of Commerce characterized the agreements as "a critical win for the domestic industry, as it will provide certainty and relief to U.S. domestic producers facing unfair trade practices, including unfair foreign pricing and subsidization."
Lisa Wang, assistant secretary of commerce for enforcement and compliance, lauded the department's investigators who "work hard to protect U.S. industries and workers against the harm imposed by unfair foreign trade practices by rigorously enforcing U.S. trade law.
"These agreements will provide an effective remedy for grape farmers and processors of white grape juice concentrate alike, while establishing certainty for fair competition in the years ahead," she said.
"These agreements ensure that the U.S. market for white grape juice concentrate will remain adequately supplied since they reflect recent historical levels and are also structured to be flexible for unforeseen adverse market conditions," Lord said. "It is a win-win situation.
"This is a big milestone for a small co-op," he said.
The petition was filed on behalf of Delano Growers by JPH Law, LLC, of Washington, D.C., a firm specializing in the representation of cooperatives, growers and agricultural associations in policy, regulatory, labor and international trade matters.
"We are indebted to our counsel, Julian Heron, and his economist, David Juday," said Stenderup.
He also lauded the efforts of the Department of Commerce’s Compliance and Enforcement division for facilitating the agreements and for their dedication to enforcing U.S. trade law, and he thanked longtime Delano grower and board member George Caratan for his wisdom and leadership.
"The industry calls us 'Little Delano,'" Stenderup said, "and people in the industry are astonished by what we were able to do.
"There was no blood," he said, "but Little Delano prevailed."