Little Caesars reimbursing teachers up to $50 for classroom supplies

National Hospital Week (copy)

Feghali Foods Supervisor Judit Murillo carries a stack of Little Caesars pizzas that were distributed to Adventist Health Bakersfield employees as part of National Hospital Week in this May 11, 2020 file photo.

 The Californian / File

Little Caesars announced it is helping Bakersfield and Kern County teachers by reimbursing them up to $50 for spending their own money on supplies for their classrooms.

Those interested, according to a Little Caesars news release, should email their teacher ID with copies of receipts to teachersupplyaid@feghalifoods.com or visit a local Little Caesars Pizza.

Little Caesars Bakersfield is locally owned and operated by the Feghali family. They own and operate 15 stores in Bakersfield and Kern County.

