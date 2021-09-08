Little Caesars reimbursing teachers up to $50 for classroom supplies

Little Caesars announced it is helping Bakersfield and Kern County teachers by reimbursing them up to $50 for spending their own money on supplies for their classrooms.
Those interested, according to a Little Caesars news release, should email their teacher ID with copies of receipts to teachersupplyaid@feghalifoods.com or visit a local Little Caesars Pizza.
Little Caesars Bakersfield is locally owned and operated by the Feghali family. They own and operate 15 stores in Bakersfield and Kern County.