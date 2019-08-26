Even as things sometimes feel like they’re falling apart in downtown Bakersfield — with the issues of homelessness, vandalism, and even garden-variety littering seemingly on the rise — other forces are also active, working to make things better.
Nearly every Saturday, crews of volunteers meet behind the Fox Theater at 7 a.m. They are formed into teams, provided with safety vests, water and tools — and then they fan out across the downtown area. It’s all part of the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful project, guided by local volunteer extraordinaire John Enriquez and others.
"The volunteers in this community, they really do care," said Enriquez, whose own volunteer efforts have included decades of graffiti clean-up going back to the 1990s.
Keep Bakersfield Beautiful, he said, officially started in 2000, and while litter clean-up has been a primary focus, they do whatever it takes, which has included tree planting and replacing flowers in downtown areas.
Josh Taylor, a representative with the Southwest Carpenters Local 661, said union members have been involved with KBB for about a year.
"It's a bunch of people getting out and getting involved in the community," Taylor said. "Our office is downtown. We see a lot of what people and businesses downtown are going through."
On Saturday, about 40 volunteers showed up after Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh lent her prestige and persuasive powers to the event.
"We’re expecting many more this Saturday," she said. How many?
Enriquez thinks between 200 and 300 volunteers show up and fan out across a huge chunk of downtown real estate.
To avoid the extreme summer heat, they're done by 9 a.m.
"We live here," Taylor said. "We build here. We want this to be a nice community."
Jack Davenport, owner of Jack Davenport Sweeping Services, agrees. So he brought an added dimension to the effort Saturday by offering his company's power wash equipment.
"I've been in the cleaning business in Bakersfield a little over 40 years," he said.
He said he too has taken note of some of the challenges Bakersfield's urban core is facing.
"I'm very concerned about these escalating issues," he said.
Davenport commended one of his employees, David Alvarez, who worked all night Friday, yet volunteered to join Saturday's effort by manning the power washer downtown.
"He wanted to be part of it," Davenport said. "He was the perfect fit."
Goh, who often dons a vest and joins the volunteers, said the community's volunteers are playing a crucial role not only in keeping downtown Bakersfield beautiful, but in showing that members of the community can and will come together when the need is there.
"We have a great community," Goh said. "The work of our volunteers is indeed inspiring and encouraging. I'm very grateful for the dedicated volunteers who selflessly care for our community through Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and other organizations."
Interested in joining this Saturday's downtown litter cleanup? Or the next one on Sept. 7? Go to the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Facebook page for details.
Excuses, justification and rationalizations aside there is no legitimate excuse for those who toss their trash on the road. Their behavior is slovenly lazy, and irresponsibly bad.
