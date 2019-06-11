The list of cooling centers located in Kern County. Cooling centers are open from 1 to 8 p.m. during designated "open" days. To find out if a cooling center in your area is open, click here.
San Joaquin Valley and Kern River Valley centers (open at 105 degrees)
Arvin Community Center
800 Walnut Drive
East Bakersfield Veterans Building
2101 Ridge Road
East Niles Senior Center
6601 E. Niles St.
The Mission at Kern County
816 E. 21st St. in Bakersfield
Buttonwillow Recreation and Park District
556 Milo Ave.
Kern River Valley Senior Center / Veterans Building
6405 Lake Isabella Blvd.
Gusher Hall
271 California St. in Maricopa
Walker Senior Center
505 Sunset Ave. in Shafter
Taft Veterans Building
213 Taylor St. in Taft
Mountain Center (open at 95 degrees)
Frazier Park Recreation Building
3801 Park Drive
Desert Centers (open at 108 degrees)
California City Police Department
21130 Hacienda Blvd.
The Strata Center
10350 Heather Ave. in California City
Mojave Veterans Building
15580 O St.
Kerr McGee Community Center
100 W. California Ave. in Ridgecrest
Hummel Community Building
2500 20th St. in Rosamond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.