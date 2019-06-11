The list of cooling centers located in Kern County. Cooling centers are open from 1 to 8 p.m. during designated "open" days. To find out if a cooling center in your area is open, click here

San Joaquin Valley and Kern River Valley centers (open at 105 degrees)

Arvin Community Center

800 Walnut Drive

East Bakersfield Veterans Building

2101 Ridge Road

East Niles Senior Center

6601 E. Niles St.

The Mission at Kern County

816 E. 21st St. in Bakersfield

Buttonwillow Recreation and Park District

556 Milo Ave.

Kern River Valley Senior Center / Veterans Building

6405 Lake Isabella Blvd.

Gusher Hall

271 California St. in Maricopa

Walker Senior Center

505 Sunset Ave. in Shafter

Taft Veterans Building

213 Taylor St. in Taft

Mountain Center (open at 95 degrees)

Frazier Park Recreation Building

3801 Park Drive

Desert Centers (open at 108 degrees)

California City Police Department

21130 Hacienda Blvd.

The Strata Center

10350 Heather Ave. in California City

Mojave Veterans Building

15580 O St.

Kerr McGee Community Center

100 W. California Ave. in Ridgecrest

Hummel Community Building

2500 20th St. in Rosamond

