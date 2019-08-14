Plus-size clothing store chain Avenue Stores LLC plans to close all its locations, including the one at 3739 Ming Ave.
News of the closures was contained in a news release Wednesday from Hillco Merchant Resources LLC, one of two companies handling Avenue's liquidation sales.
Discounts of 30 percent to 50 percent will be available on all merchandise at all of Avenue's 222 stores in 33 states, according to the release.
"Avenue shoppers will be amazed not only by the incredible savings, but also by the great selections and styles available at the closing sale," the release said. "Given the popularity of the brand and the seasonal trends, merchandise is sure to sell out quickly. We are encouraging consumers to shop early and take advantage of these offers."
