Houchin Community Blood Bank and the Rosedale Highway Lions Club will host the 4th Annual Trice Harvey Memorial Blood Drive on Saturday.
It will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Houchin's Bolthouse Donor Center, 11515 Bolthouse Drive.
Harvey gave 26 gallons of blood over the years and served as a Kern County supervisor and a state assemblyman. The blood drive aims to help give back to the community in his honor and ensure a sufficient blood supply in the summer months.
The public can get more information about donating at 323-4222 or HCBB.com.
