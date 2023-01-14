 Skip to main content
Links Incorporated celebrates arts with students

Bakersfield City School District's Emerson Middle School was abuzz with activity Saturday as the Bakersfield Chapter of Links Incorporated put on an educational outreach initiative.

A Performing Arts Experience: “Defining & Exploring PERFORMING Arts” included performances by academy students, the Emerson Middle School Choir, professional artists and Bakersfield College’s student jazz band.

