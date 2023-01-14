Links Incorporated celebrates arts with students

Bakersfield City School District's Emerson Middle School was abuzz with activity Saturday as the Bakersfield Chapter of Links Incorporated put on an educational outreach initiative.
A Performing Arts Experience: “Defining & Exploring PERFORMING Arts” included performances by academy students, the Emerson Middle School Choir, professional artists and Bakersfield College’s student jazz band.
"The goal is to expose, educate, inform, excite, motivate, encourage and enlighten underserved students about the wonderfully rich, vibrant and diverse disciplines within the performing arts," according to a Links Incorporated news release.
Links Incorporated is a national professional African American women’s philanthropy and service organization. The Bakersfield Chapter was chartered in 1977. The Links’ Leadership STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) is a Links national award-winning signature program established in 2007, the organization said in a news release.