Join Links for Life on Oct. 5 as they kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a 5k run.
The event will take place at the park at Riverwalk at 11298 Stockdale Hwy. On-site registration will start at 7:30 a.m., the 5k run will being at 8:30 a.m., and end with a celebration walk at 9 a.m., according to a press release.
Registrations range from $20 to $35. Visit runsignup.com to learn more.
