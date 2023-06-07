29230601-bc-krv_500008154 (copy)

One lane of Highway 178 has reopened after damaged evidenced by these cracks closed the main road through the Kern River Canyon in late May.

 Contributed photo

It may be several months before Highway 178 fully reopens through the Kern River Canyon, but in the meantime, options for traveling between Bakersfield and Lake Isabella are no longer limited to going the long way around or taking the always-adverturous Bodfish Caliente Road.

With one-way traffic control through the canyon having been established Saturday evening, Caltrans says travelers along Highway 178 can make the trip with delays of no more than about 15 minutes.