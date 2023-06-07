It may be several months before Highway 178 fully reopens through the Kern River Canyon, but in the meantime, options for traveling between Bakersfield and Lake Isabella are no longer limited to going the long way around or taking the always-adverturous Bodfish Caliente Road.
With one-way traffic control through the canyon having been established Saturday evening, Caltrans says travelers along Highway 178 can make the trip with delays of no more than about 15 minutes.
The highway had been closed in both directions since May 27, when the storm-swollen Kern River apparently undermined the roadway to such a degree that cracks in the asphalt convinced authorities it was time to shut down all traffic.
A Caltrans emergency crew of workers representing construction, engineering, geo-technology and field maintenance operations has been working on a repair job that will allow the agency to reopen the thoroughfare. But their latest estimate is that the work won’t be complete for at least a few months.
Although Highway 155 remains closed, motorists may still make the trip by availing themselves of highways 58 and 14, which adds considerable time to the commute, or taking Caliente Bodfish Road, which isn’t recommended for RVs or large vehicles.
Tomas Martinez, a public information officer with the California Highway Patrol, said getting through the canyon using Highway 178 may well entail stopping and waiting for a turn while traffic comes from the opposite direction. He advised taking it easy.
“Just hope that people are patient and waiting,” he said Wednesday.