Combating mosquitoes should be a neighborhood effort

Mosquito season is beginning again as the weather warms.
Have you been bitten yet?
"We are starting to see some mosquito activity locally here in Kern County," Terry Knight, spokesman for the Kern Mosquito & Vector Control District, said at a media event held Wednesday at district headquarters.
The Aedes Aegypti mosquito, first found in Kern County in 2014, has unfortunately become a permanent resident.
In 2018 these smaller mosquitoes — sometimes referred to as ankle-biters — had just six square miles of infected area. By 2019, its range had spread to 70 square miles.
"This mosquito is extremely aggressive," Knight said. "It is entirely an urban mosquito.
"She is very vicious in nature, and she prefers to feed on human beings."
One thing that is critical to know about this new biting pest is that it is not coming from large water sources, like green swimming pools, sumps, or curb water. It's coming from your neighborhood, your residential block, your yard.
"Very important to police your homes on a regular basis," Knight said. "Inspect your yard."
Their range is only about 300 yards, so these biters are coming from neighborhoods, unlike the more common Culex varieties, which can fly for miles.
Even the smallest item — a pet bowl, a bottle cap, a child's toy — that can hold water for seven days can become a breeding ground for Aedes Aegypti.
"They are small-container breeding mosquitoes," and can reproduce in as little as a teaspoon of water, Knight said.
The aedes aegypti, known in some areas of the world as the yellow fever mosquito, is more aggressive than the more common Culex tarsalis and Culex quinquefasciatus, and can bite a single victim six or seven times before it is satisfied.
And it's here to stay.
Products and strategies that target mosquitoes in the larval stage, before they can fly and feed on human blood, are more effective in the long run than foggers and yard sprays, Terry said.
As annoying and painful as the newer mosquitoes can be, they are not carrying any disease that has been detected in Kern County.
But Culex tarsalis and Culex quinquefasciatus, which have been here for hundreds of years, are capable of transmitting West Nile virus. This virus most often spreads during the summer and early fall, according to Kern County Public Health Services.
"People may ask, 'Will West Nile virus be back here in Kern County once again this year?'" Knight said.
"That answer is yes ... West Nile virus is endemic to Kern County, and it's been here since 2004."
It's a virus that cycles through birds, to mosquitoes, and back to other birds.
"Both of these (Culex) mosquitoes will feed on human beings as well as horses," he said. "Usually in human beings the virus is minimal, if not noticed at all. But it can be fatal."
In a drought year like this one, lack of water in rural areas will likely mean mosquitoes will seek urban water sources.
Don't give it to them.