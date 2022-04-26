Like cooling facilities, clean air centers coming to Kern

Just as Central Valley residents are given a place to cool down when temperatures soar, regional air quality officials are planning to set up centers where people can go to breathe filtered air when wildfires pollute the skies.
A $5 million demonstration project established by state legislation in 2019 is expected to fund mobile air filters to be deployed at potentially hundreds of locations across the valley. Candidates would include senior centers, libraries and school gymnasiums, with special emphasis on serving medically vulnerable populations and poor areas where residents are less likely to benefit from air-conditioners equipped with filtration.
Kern County is expected to receive $131,254, based on its population, for the purchase of new filters. That amount of money is expected to fund up to 130 mobile filters, which can be as large as a refrigerator.
The program kicks off next month, following a public workshop scheduled for Thursday morning to gather input. The agency administering the program locally, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, plans to solicit applications and then select locations for the filters so the new clean air centers can be open to the public, free of charge, in June.
Designated cooling centers might be selected to host the filters, but that will depend on proposals that come forward, said the air district's director of grants and incentives, Todd DeYoung. He said facilities that offer more hours of access will score higher in the selection process than those that are more limited.
"Obviously we want them open as long as possible during these episodes of high smoke impact," he said.
The project is a response to recent years' catastrophic wildfires that have resulted in severely degraded air quality. If deemed successful, based on measures like how many people make use of the centers, the effort may be expanded.
DeYoung said no filters have yet been purchased by the air district, but that efforts are being made to establish bulk pricing with manufacturers.
Air district spokeswoman Jaime Holt said the district's focus during recent years' wildfire episodes has been to ask people to stay inside where the air quality is generally better. But not everyone has access to an air-conditioner.
"Those are the folks that really need to think about" availing themselves of a clean air center, Holt said.
The valley air district, together with the California Air Resources Board, is co-hosting a public workshop on the program from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday. The event will be conducted via Zoom using this link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84598364595?pwd=ZmNkeDVBMk1UZkN0ZU5zVGNpYzZoQT09. The pass code is 715777. Participants can also participate toll-free by dialing 888-788-0099.
For information on the workshop, call the air district at 559-230-5800.