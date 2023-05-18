'Like a weight has been lifted off me': Mother reacts as man is found guilty in her daughter's stabbing death in 11-year cold case

A Kern County jury on Thursday convicted a 61-year-old man of murdering a California City woman, providing great relief to a family that had hunted for answers about what happened to their loved one for about 11 years.
Jose Lara, 61, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2012 death of Desiree Thompson, 30, after jurors deliberated for a conservative estimate of 40 minutes, said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Public Defender Mark R. Stamper, who defended Lara, declined to comment.
“Thank God,” Sheri Smith, the mother of victim Thompson, told The Californian after the verdict was read. “They got it right.”
It’s “like a weight has been lifted off me,” added Smith, whose eyes were lined with tears as she spoke. “Like a weight has been lifted off me.”
California City Police police reports say people disrespected Lara during a party in 2012, threw him onto the ground and out of the party. He sought to exact revenge for what happened to him and waited for partygoers to leave, the police reports filed in Kern County Superior Court said.
Two people approached him, of whom Thompson was one. Lara was still angry about what happened to him and wanted to take his anger out on someone, the police reports said.
Lara took Thompson back to his house for a beer, smashed her face against a refrigerator as she leaned in to get a drink and stabbed her multiple times, the police reports added.
He buried Thompson in his backyard, where she was later unearthed by California City police last year in the 20300 block of 86th Street. Thompson had been declared a missing person since her last sighting of leaving her apartment in January 2012.
Stamper, the public defender, said during his opening statements Lara, who was listening throughout the proceedings via an interpreter, wasn’t the killer. It was Thompson’s husband who she feared and suffered domestic disputes with, he said. In fact, the day that Thompson disappeared, she had a incident with her husband, he said on May 9, the day of the opening statements.
Lara is scheduled to be sentenced June 16.
Smith, the mother of the victim, noted she and her daughter were best friends who did everything together. They raised Thompson’s four children together, Smith said, while adding she tries to shield them from the legal proceedings.
“I’ve protected (Thompson’s kids) from this part,” Smith said. “I want them to remember their mom as they last saw her.”
Her purpose now, Smith said, is raising Thompson’s kids. She plasters a smile on her face for them and pushes forward because they need her, she added.
There’s never any closure, Smith said, despite Thursday’s result. The grief will last for the rest for her life. Thompson will never get to see her grandkids, she said.
“You just learn how to get through it day by day,” she added. “Breath by breath.”
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.