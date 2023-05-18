 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Like a weight has been lifted off me': Mother reacts as man is found guilty in her daughter's stabbing death in 11-year cold case

Desiree Thompson

Desiree Thompson, left, and her mother, Sheri Smith, pose for a picture. Thompson was last seen Jan. 7, 2012.

 Courtesy of Sheri Smith

A Kern County jury on Thursday convicted a 61-year-old man of murdering a California City woman, providing great relief to a family that had hunted for answers about what happened to their loved one for about 11 years.

Jose Lara, 61, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2012 death of Desiree Thompson, 30, after jurors deliberated for a conservative estimate of 40 minutes, said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Public Defender Mark R. Stamper, who defended Lara, declined to comment.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases