Tahlia Fischer believes horses have souls — that they need love and kindness and saving — just like us.
But she doesn't practice equine discrimination. She also loves Maggie the white donkey who brays "like a foghorn," Fenley the striped baby zebra who gets bottle-fed twice a day, and of course Kevin.
"Kevin," Fischer said, "he's the one who started the whole thing."
The "whole thing" is All Seated in a Barn, a nonprofit equine rescue in southwest Bakersfield that hosts elegant wine dinners in inelegant barns, with horses so close they can almost sip your cabernet from over your shoulder.
These are horses that wouldn't be alive and thriving today if it weren't for Fischer, a 35-year-old wine professional who somehow turned her love of fine wine and beautiful equines into an organization that saves horses, mules, and other large animals from a slaughter house in Mexico.
"Outside of a small rescue near Tehachapi, I believe we're the only large animal rescue in Kern County," she said.
As she led a reporter on a tour of the property, Kevin, a brown and white donkey came to the fence to greet her.
"Kevin is our reason for being," she said. "He's what's called a standard donkey, but he's anything but standard."
Nearly two years ago, Fischer heard from her sister, Margaux Fischer, about a donkey that was headed for what she calls a "kill house" in Mexico. It's against the law to slaughter equines in the United States, Fischer said. But it's perfectly legal to sell horses in America to feed lots in countries where slaughtering horses is legal.
Many of the rescued equines that arrive at the Bakersfield nonprofit are suffering from neglect. They're malnourished and starving for a gentle hand and a kind heart.
When Kevin arrived, Fischer's heart melted.
"Kevin changed my life," she said. "I never knew a donkey could be like him."
The change was swift. Fischer realized if she could save one, she could save 10 ... and if she could save 10, she could save 100.
Fischer boards most of the rescues and hosts "barn" events at a rented ranchette property on Shellabarger Road. Less than two years in, All Seated has arranged more than 100 successful equine adoptions, and more animals keep coming.
Michele Fowler volunteers four times a week on the ranchette. It's not glamorous work — cleaning stalls and feeding the animals is not always easy. But like so many who have grown to love it, Fowler says she thought she was volunteering to help save horses, but realized instead that they were saving her.
A stay-at-home mom whose children are growing up, Fowler was feeling that something was missing.
"I felt I needed purpose," she said. "There's joy here every day. When I'm not here, I miss it. The animals give you unconditional love.
"They're just so accepting," she said. "They just want to be loved. This place has changed my life."
Fischer, who founded the nonprofit with her sister, Margaux, and friend, Jennifer Noel, is the director and is at the site daily.
On a recent afternoon, she arrived from her day job and immediately began carting hay to animal pens, wearing high-heeled boots and a fashionable black outfit.
"We transport the animals from Texas," she said. "We use the same kill house because we've developed a working relationship."
The young animal lover has had to set aside her distaste for the work her contact does in connection with the slaughterhouse. And over the past 18 months, he's come to trust her, allowing her to set aside horses scheduled for slaughter until she can raise the money — dollars that can literally save their lives.
But sometimes, when they arrive, the tears flow.
"These horses come in, and I wonder how can they possibly make it," said volunteer Jo-Ellen Bonkosky. "You see their ribs, you see the bones in their faces.
"Tahlia brings them back to health," she said. "This place is amazing."
And when money needs to be raised to save more horses, the people come. And they give. On open-barn Saturdays, as many as 1,000 visitors come to see the barn, pet the horses and maybe join the effort, through volunteer sweat or generous donations.
These days, they might meet Adam and TC, two gorgeous thoroughbreds who were both injured and retired from racing. In the back there's Kaitlyn, an Amish draft horse who was headed to a kill house, but now is in horse heaven.
"They make the best trail horses," Fischer said. "They're so laid back. Nothing fazes them."
There's Julia, "a big lady," Fischer said of another draft horse.
"They actually worked her until she couldn't walk," she said.
But now she is getting healthy again, and a family has agreed to adopt her.
Peter Bae, a local dentist who never imagined seeing himself as a supporter and fundraiser for a rescue ranch for horses, said Fischer's passion, her drive, like a force of nature, convinced him to help.
"It's like a vortex," he said of the power and the pull of Fischer's mission.
"I didn't really expect to get caught up in the vortex, too," Bae said. "But what I came to find out is they save the animals, but the animals save them, too."
And that may be the greatest gift of all.
