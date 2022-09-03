Lights go on at Beach Park's Skate Park

The lights are on at Beach Park's Skate Park following a celebration with a crowd of skaters Thursday evening.
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales and Assistant Recreation & Parks Director Darin Budak spoke at the event about the 10 new LED light fixtures that will be on from dusk to 10 p.m., according to a city memo.
The $250,000 project funded by Measure N is meant to provide long-lasting and energy-efficient lighting
The project started in June through Curtis Electric Construction, Inc. It includes 10 new LED light fixtures within the skate park and four upgraded LED light fixtures in the adjacent parking lot, the city memo said. The system has programmable capabilities for operation and scheduling.