 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lights go on at Beach Park's Skate Park

Skate Park.png

The lights are on at Beach Park's Skate Park following a celebration with a crowd of skaters Thursday evening.

 Courtesy of the city of Bakersfield

The lights are on at Beach Park's Skate Park following a celebration with a crowd of skaters Thursday evening.

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales and Assistant Recreation & Parks Director Darin Budak spoke at the event about the 10 new LED light fixtures that will be on from dusk to 10 p.m., according to a city memo.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases