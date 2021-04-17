Lights at several city parks, facilities see upgrades

The light fixtures at 14 city parks and facilities have been changed to light emitting diode fixtures to enhance safety and save money, according to a city memo.
Upgrades have been finished at Grissom Park, The Park at River Walk, Wilderness Park, the City Hall North Underground Parking Garage and the 18th & Eye Street Garage as part of Phase I of project.
The second phase, to be completed by the end of the year, will see Advanced Lighting Services convert light pole fixtures, wall packs and security light fixtures to LED fixtures at 12 more parks, the city memo said.
It went on to say the new fixtures need less maintenance, which saves money, and they last up to 15 years. The city expects to save up to $103,000 annually from reduced energy costs.