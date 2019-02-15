Disclosure, a dance music duo that lit up the charts in 2013 tops the lineup of the Lightning in a Bottle festival that is expected to take place at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area May 8-13.
Festival organizer Do LaB released the lineup Friday. Heavy on electronic dance music, notable artists that are scheduled to come to Kern County also include Big Gigantic, Flying Lotus, Santigold, Gramatik and Toro y Moi.
The lineup is likely to appeal to young music fans. The festival could bring as many as 20,000 fans to Kern County for the five-day event.
More than 60 musicians have been scheduled to perform. The festival will also include yoga, hands-on workshops, and seminars.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors has not yet signed off on the location. At last Tuesday’s board meeting, last minute concerns about safety and traffic forced a delay in the decision.
Supervisors will reconvene on Feb. 26 to make the final determination on if the festival can move forward.
Tickets are already available through the festival’s website.
