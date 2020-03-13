This year’s Lightning in a Bottle has been indefinitely postponed over concerns of the new coronavirus, according to the festival’s organizers.
In a message posted to the festival’s social media, organizers said the decision was made after consulting with Kern County officials and taking into account the state of California’s guidelines to halt mass gatherings over 250 people.
In addition, organizers said county resources for non-essential services could not be depended upon in light of the global pandemic.
“The health and safety of our attendees, our amazing staff, crew, vendors, artists and supporters is priority number one,” the message read. “In light of all this, it has become clear that putting on the festival in May is not currently possible.”
The festival was scheduled to take place over Memorial Day weekend at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. The message said coronavirus had precluded the event from taking place on that date.
But beyond Memorial Day, organizers said in the message they could not provide details about Lightning in a Bottle’s future as of Friday, including a potential new date for the event.
“The situation remains fluid and we are working through various scenarios to determine our options,” organizers wrote. “The Do LaB is a small, family run business and we humbly ask for your patience as we determine our next steps. One thing we do know is that we’ll never stop creating art and magical experiences for the beautiful LIB community.”
The message directed questions to questions2020@lightninginabottle.org.
