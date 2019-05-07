Lightning in a Bottle has finally arrived, bringing the first ever large music festival to Kern County from Wednesday to Sunday at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area.
A total of 20,000 attendees are expected to attend, beginning with arrival day on Wednesday and picking up the remainder of the week. The vast majority are expected to camp on the festival grounds throughout the weekend, making LiB’s impact on Bakersfield minimal.
“There’s been a lot of buildup for (Lightning in a Bottle) this year,” said Dede Flemming, co-owner of Do LaB, the company that puts on the festival. “We’re excited to just get people in here and start the show.”
Below is a breakdown of five things that describe what Lightning in a Bottle is all about, and might help prepare anybody interested in attending.
1) There’s music, but there’s also much more
Lightning in a Bottle is known for featuring well-established electronic music acts, as well as up-and-coming artists. This year, the biggest draws will be Disclosure, Big Gigantic and Flying Lotus, all who have devoted fan bases.
But the music is just part of the experience.
From yoga to art installations to educational seminars to food vendors, Lightning in a Bottle attempts to pack as much as it can into the festival area.
“We like to say it’s an arts and music festival. We like to put the art first,” Flemming said. “By no means is this just music, this is the full experience.”
There’s even a cooking class titled, “Sensuous Raw Chocolate Aphrodisiacs.”
2) Camping is a big deal
Nearly all of the attendees of Lightning in a Bottle will camp throughout the weekend. Whether in tents, cars, RVs or luxury yurts with air conditioning, most of the festivalgoers will be staying around Lake Buena Vista during the entirety of the event.
A large parking lot behind the park has been planned for all the vehicles that are expected to arrive, with the intent that the traffic impact will be minimal.
3) The show will go on (despite the weather)
The forecast as of Tuesday afternoon predicted rain on both Friday and Saturday. However, the show will go on even under wet conditions.
“It looks like there might be some rain in the forecast, but nothing that we haven’t done before or dealt with before,” Flemming said. “We’ve been in plenty of shows all around the world where it’s rained and it adds a fun element for some people and other people just want to huddle up in their tent for a bit, but we’ll be prepared for it.”
4) Leaving no trace
The Do LaB has said that it will attempt to leave Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area in the state it was found in.
That means cleaning up all the structures built for the festival and trucking out any garbage left behind.
The park will be closed two days after the event for the cleanup, with the county expecting the teardown for the festival to last nearly two weeks.
5) Tickets are still available
Those in Bakersfield who hope to attend the event can still do so. The cost for a two-day pass is about $185.
For more information, visit www.lightninginabottle.org.
