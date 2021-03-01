The Lightning in a Bottle arts and music festival hosted at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area has been postponed until 2022.
The festival was originally planned to take place over Memorial Day Weekend this year. In a statement posted online, organizers said they believed the coronavirus pandemic was still too prevalent to allow for the event to move forward.
“The experience of Lightning in a Bottle has always been about exploration, discovery, and connection. It’s all about being socially close, not distanced,” the statement said. “It’s about very few rules and regulations, not a long list of guidelines. We have no intention of diluting the LIB experience, so we’ve made the decision that Lightning in a Bottle will not be returning this year.”
Last year, Lightning in a Bottle took place online, in what was called DGTL LIB. Organizers indicated DGTL LIB would take place again on Memorial Day Weekend of this year, although a lineup of musicians has not yet been announced.
“We are working hard during this time off to reimagine what LIB is and can be, and we couldn’t be more excited about the ideas we’re coming up with,” the statement read. “We’re confident that when things return to normal, we’re gonna put on one of the wildest shows we’ve ever done. It’s gonna be bonkers. But for now, we will have to keep virtually dancing for just a bit longer.”