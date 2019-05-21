Kern County public safety departments are declaring the Lightning in a Bottle arts and music festival a success a week after the event wrapped up.
Although drugs were seized, arrests were made and one fire broke out, law enforcement officials in Kern County said on Tuesday that the numbers of infractions were relatively small for an event of that size.
“Our goal was to have a safe, successful event, and we feel that’s what happened,” said Kern County Sheriff’s Office Commander James Morrison.
At no point did attendance of Lightning in a Bottle exceed 18,000, the Sheriff’s Office said, a figure that seemingly came close to the 20,000 goal set by Do LaB, the company that ran the festival.
The county had set a limit of 25,000 patrons for Lightning in a Bottle, including vendors and other staff.
It is unclear how many of the 18,000 patrons were vendors or staff and how many had only bought tickets, although Do LaB said in the contract with the county that it would cap vendors and staff at 5,000.
Although rain delayed the opening of the festival on May 10 and briefly flooded the campgrounds of those who had already arrived, organizers said they thought the event went well.
“We’re extremely happy with the way our first LIB in Kern County turned out,” Do LaB Co-Owner Dede Flemming said in a statement to The Californian. “There was a lot of work involved by a lot of folks in the county and we feel it all paid off and are looking forward to having LIB at Buena Vista again next year.”
The county signed a one-year contract with Do LaB to host the festival at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area, with the intention that the first year would be a test case for the event to potentially return in future years.
Now that the first year has been completed, public safety officials say they would welcome Lightning in a Bottle back to Kern County next year.
“We have a pretty good template for the next time,” Morrison said. “Definitely we’ll be ready for the next one.”
This story will be updated
