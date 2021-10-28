Lightning in a Bottle approved in Kern County for next five years

The Lightning in a Bottle music and arts festival has been approved for the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area for the next five years.
In a 4-0 vote on Thursday, with Commissioner Rick Singh Jhaj abstaining, the Kern County Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit that allows Lightning in a Bottle to take place over Memorial Day Weekend from 2022 to 2026.
In a short vote with little discussion, commissioners gave the green light to the once-controversial event. Although their decision can be appealed to the Board of Supervisors, Lightning in a Bottle appears to be headed for an extended stay in Kern.
The festival first came to the county in 2019, bringing around 18,000 art and music lovers to the shores of Buena Vista Lake for an extended weekend of celebration. Organizer Do LaB bills Lightning in a Bottle as more than just a music festival, with seminars, art displays and yoga available throughout the event.
Participants mostly camp on the grounds, and concerts typically go into the early hours of the morning.
When it was first proposed to the Board of Supervisors, concerns arose over potential safety and traffic issues. Do LaB had been kicked out of its previous location in Monterey County over an attendance limit dispute.
Supervisors initially delayed an approval after several county departments and the California Highway Patrol refused to sign off on the proceedings. But after working through their concerns, supervisors gave their stamp of approval.
That set up the first year to be a test case for the festival’s potential return. Law enforcement reported relatively few incidents, and plans were made for a 2020 follow-up.
The coronavirus pandemic, however, threw a wrench into everybody’s plans.
Still, more than two years after the final encore, Kern County officials and Do LaB appear to be ready for a somewhat long-term commitment.
“Lightning in a Bottle is ready to return home to the beautiful shores of Buena Vista Lake in Southern California and reclaim its traditional Memorial Weekend date,” Do LaB said in a news release. “Buena Vista Lake immediately brought comfort and familiarity to the LIB community thanks to its swim-friendly waters, abundant grassy topography and thick shade trees. 2022 will see this wondrous playground come further to life, creating an idyllic container for the reconnection we all need so deeply.”
The permit allows 25,000 ticketholders with an additional 5,000 staff to be on site during the event. This is an increase from the previous cap of 20,000 attendees.
In addition, Do LaB is offering boutique camping for the first time. For a base price of $1,500, individuals can rent a one-bed canvas tent. A range of options exists for interested parties. The festival is even providing recreational vehicles for an undisclosed price.
The musical lineup for Lightning in a Bottle has not been announced. Tickets, which start at $395, go on sale Nov. 5.