Light up the night at Bakersfield's annual menorah lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 13.
The socially distanced Chanukah celebration, featuring Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, will take place in front of the Chabad of Bakersfield, located at 6901 Ming Ave.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask. Individuals can also stay in their vehicles and watch the celebration from the parking lot.
Chanukah donuts, hot latkes and live music will be available.
A local educator or first responder who has gone above and beyond to help others during these difficult times will also be honored by lighting one of the menorah lights. To nominate an individual, email info@chabadofbakersfield.com.
For more information, call 661-834-1512.