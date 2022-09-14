 Skip to main content
Libraries get big funding boost for repairs, upgrades

Thanks to a little help from Sacramento, the Kern County library experience is set for its biggest round of upgrades in more than 20 years, officials announced this week.

Thanks to a $12.8 million award from the California State Library system’s Building Forward Library Infrastructure Program, local library users are likely to notice floor-to-ceiling changes, quite literally, in the coming months.

