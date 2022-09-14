Libraries get big funding boost for repairs, upgrades

Thanks to a little help from Sacramento, the Kern County library experience is set for its biggest round of upgrades in more than 20 years, officials announced this week.
Thanks to a $12.8 million award from the California State Library system’s Building Forward Library Infrastructure Program, local library users are likely to notice floor-to-ceiling changes, quite literally, in the coming months.
“It's really a huge benefit to General Services and to the libraries,” said Andie Sullivan, director of Kern County Library, also referring to the county department that will perform the facility upgrades at 17 of the system’s 22 branches. “So both departments are really excited about the ability to complete so many projects that need to happen in our county facilities.”
Sullivan, speaking as someone who started as "a shelver" for the library system in 1997 and worked her way to the top, also noted the new investment is the state’s largest at least since she’s started working there.
Consequently, the improvements are likely to be very noticeable, in addition to being widespread, she said.
Beale Memorial Library, for example, the county’s largest branch, is getting the biggest portion of the funds, $2.9 million. Those dollars will help with a new HVAC system, which is in need of repairs after being broken a majority of the summer, Sullivan said. Plans also include a new vinyl floor for that library’s children’s room.
The local award is part of a $439 million statewide allocation approved from state lawmakers in last year’s budget bill, according to a website for the program.
Sullivan described a monthslong process of evaluating each site for the grant application, which identified needs at the following branches, according to a county news release: Beale; Holloway Gonzales; Wilson; Rosamond; Ridgecrest; Southwest; Baker; Lamont; California City; Delano; Kern River Valley; Wasco; Taft; Arvin; Frazier Park; Mojave; and Rathbun.
Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop noted the funding was a one-time allocation directed specifically for the maintenance upgrades that county officials identified, and it wouldn't impact hours for the branches that aren't open full-time; however, he also acknowledged that's a top priority for the system.
“It alleviates some pressure on the county to get some of this capital improvement work done,” Alsop said Tuesday, “but it really does nothing to address our hours of operation, which is really what we're focused on here.”
As of Monday, the county had expanded the hours of operation for the McFarland branch to all five weekdays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Alsop said that was made possible by the city of Shafter taking over operations for its library. The branch is still in the process of adding programs and staff as a result.
Vanessa Fajardo visited Beale Memorial Library with her daughter Camila Carrillo on Tuesday during Snacks in the Stacks. She said activities there like Toddler Time offer her daughter important opportunities to play with other kids her age, which were difficult to find during the pandemic.
“I really like it because … she’s an only child, so it gives her a chance to socialize, build up her socialization, and it has really made a difference — especially because she was a COVID baby,” Fajardo said. “And then with the food, she really loves that, and to see all the other kids. We really like that.”
The renovations are expected to take place over the next year or so, Alsop said, although the county has not been given a definitive timeline for when the funds will be available.