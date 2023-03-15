Liberty students celebrate, honor veterans at special event

Jude Manigque, a Liberty High junior, asked Mike Swen, 92, a U.S. Army veteran, an innocent question Wednesday morning during a special Veterans Appreciation Event in the school’s gym.
“What made you enlist?” Manigque asked, wanting to know why Swen fought in the Korean War.
Swen smiled and answered: “I didn’t enlist. I was drafted.”
Several Liberty students had the opportunity to ask about 40 veterans about their experiences to gain a unique perspective. The event also included an exhibit from the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, as well as the Veterans Family Band.
Manigque, who turned 17 on Tuesday, is president of Liberty's Social Studies Honors Society that hosts the annual event. He was in charge of an outreach committee that called upon veterans in Bakersfield.
“It’s really different from what I hear in the history books,” Manigque said after listening to Swen speak to a group of seven students at a table. “All the history books talk about how the war was and how it went but hearing a personal experience from a veteran is a lot different … They don’t really talk about those kinds of experiences in history books. It’s more of a personal learning experience.”
The majority of the veterans wore baseball caps, signifying their particular branch of the armed forces or the war at their time of service. Swen wore a garrison cap that included medals pinned on his right side.
“What was the training like?” Liberty junior Eze Anucha asked Swen, who answered: “It was tough. But I was tough at that time.”
Swen talked about his deep love for the United States. He also didn’t hold back some of his opinions.
“Some of this generation needs more discipline,” Swen added to his thoughts about boot camp.
Fermin Torres, 75, a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam War, asked a question to a group of four students to grab their attention.
“Do you know what monsoons are?” Torres asked as Liberty juniors Arek Plate, Ryder Hale, Kaylee Tallon and Reagan Hancock answered, “yes,” and leaned in to hear what Torres would say next.
“What you see outside right now is nothing compared to the monsoons we had in Vietnam,” Torres said. “It rained and rained for six months.”
Torres and several of the other veterans spoke of their war stories. Some of the veterans, including Torres, held back tears.
Torres was asked where he is from. He’s from Arvin, a graduate of Arvin High.
He asked what is Liberty’s mascot and smiled when they told him, “Patriots.”
Paul Weller, a U.S. Army veteran, said he has three grandchildren who attended Liberty High and that he looks forward to the event each year. Last year, the event was a drive-through experience at Liberty due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. He was happy that it was an in-person event this year.
Ron Holt, a U.S. Air Force veteran and a former West High teacher, said he also looks forward to the Veterans Appreciation Event. He used to help out with Liberty’s softball team so enjoys going back to the school. He also enjoys the events for veterans in Bakersfield.
“This is a very patriotic community,” he said. “People get out and support the veterans. It’s a great community to be a part of.”
Amanda Brummer, a Liberty history teacher, expressed excitement that the event was in-person on Wednesday. She said the interactions are much better than having veterans drive through. However some veterans chose to walk through instead last year, she said.
“The kids are just enrapt,” Brummer said of the event. “Listening to these experiences, it’s so valuable to them; to just not hear these stories from a teacher but to hear these real-life accounts from men and women who have participated in these conflicts and served honorably for this country. Our veterans, they love it. I think they appreciate that we appreciate them and they love interacting with our young people.”