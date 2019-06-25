Liberty Lift Solutions LLC announced it has won a multi-year contract to provide pumping-unit field services for Kern oil giant California Resources Corp.
Houston-based Liberty said its Bakersfield service center team will provide artificial lift support for Chatsworth-based CRC's light oil and thermal fields, including more than 3,000 wells in Kern's Elk Hills oilfield.
"We have greatly increased the size of our service team and currently have more than 15 crews dedicated to our work with CRC," Liberty's Bakersfield regional manager, Dave Whitman, said in a news release.
Liberty recently disclosed it has been granted exclusion from the 25-percent tariffs imposed on certain products imported by China. The waiver covers Liberty's beam and long-stroke petroleum pumping units.
