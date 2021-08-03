LGBTQ advocates tells KHSD they're not doing enough to protect students

A group of recent graduates and community advocates told the Kern High School District board at its Monday night meeting that the district hasn’t been doing enough to protect the rights of its lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ) students.
Some of the recent graduates were from Centennial High School, who said that students celebrating Pride month in June were the target of homophobic and transphobic harassment.
“My colleagues at Centennial were attacked for who they loved, they were attacked for their appearances, they were attacked for existing,” said Martin Higuera, a recent Centennial graduate. “This is (expletive). We need proactive measures. We do not need your reactions every time something horrible happens in this school district. This is unacceptable. I am tired of you acting like you’re allies. You must do more. You must do better.”
After that incident in June, KHSD released a statement. Part of it noted that the district took “corrective action” with students and that it could not disclose disciplinary issues as a policy. But Ashley De La Rosa, the Dolores Huerta Foundation’s education policy program director, took issue with another part of the statement she read to the board.
“The Kern High School District and Centennial High School recognize that students have varying viewpoints and opinions,” it read. “One of the goals of the educational process is to teach students how to communicate respectfully with each other.”
The district released a similar statement in 2019 when students in the Gay-Straight Alliance at Frontier High School said they were the victims of homophobic harassment. De La Rosa asked the board to pass a resolution protecting LGBTQ students and to research best practices under 2019’s AB 493, which allows school districts to receive training to improve support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning students.
“This is no longer a matter of varying viewpoints,” said De La Rosa. “The district has a responsibility to protect students and implement a culture of acceptance among students, parents, teachers, staff, administration and the district board.”
Chris Holland, a professor at Bakersfield College and co-advisor of the college’s Sexuality And Gender Awareness Club (SAGE), told the board that the lack of supports for LGBTQ students in KHSD has been an ongoing issue.
“We’ve gotten to hear the stories of high school students who come to Bakersfield College to continue their education,” she said. “We hear about the homophobia and the mockery and the dehumanization that they experience while they’re seeking to get their education as high school students.”
She cited research that LGBTQ high school students are less likely to die by suicide if they have one accepting adult in their lives.
“As educators and as a school system, we should be setting the example, rather than being the ones that are being pointed out for being a failure to be those things that students need in their lives,” Holland said.
J.D. Hernandez asked the district to change its policy that requires a parent signature for a name change, which is key for transgender students who don’t want to be outed in an unsafe household. Hernandez also asked that mental health resources be made readily available to LGBTQ students.
This part of the meeting was one of the most contentious. One student who identified herself as a Centennial graduate and carried a Pride flag said that issues of racism and homophobia were not taken seriously while she was a student. She expressed support for critical race theory, and someone in the audience yelled at her, “You’re the racist.”
Ethan Morrison criticized audience members for laughing and heckling, saying they had “hateful hearts.” Higuera called these audience members “racist, hateful, homophobic people.”
He also took aim at the board.
“We just witnessed grown-(expletive) people heckling a teenager,” Higuera told the board. “And you did nothing. You just did nothing. We see you and we will not forget.”