A levee breach at a temporary water storage facility north of Bakersfield closed all lanes of northbound Highway 99 for about two hours Friday morning, forcing frustrated commuters onto 7th Standard Road while authorities cleared the roadway.

A Caltrans spokesman said the rupture drained water from the North Kern Water Storage District’s temporary groundwater recharge pond or ponds. He added that the release flooded some areas near the highway up to 3 feet deep in water.

