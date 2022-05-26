Letter to the editor: Let's hear from library users

I'm hoping to hear from other users of libraries —
Nice to see second letter about saving McFarland library branch in the Bakersfield Californian.
I wrote here in March about saving our library branches.
So far I have not even heard from others I wrote, which was; the Beale (twice), Library Foundation and the Bakersfield Californian‘s Harrell Foundation (which is committed to illiteracy this year says on the site).
Are there no active persons out there to get the Board of Supervisors to change how they budget the library? Grants alone only pay for certain items and needs, not to cover everything the library budget can’t.
I would gladly pay a fee for using the library if it meant more branch days and hours open, along with the Bookmobiles back in service.
I care, does anyone else—then write here at the newspaper (and others in the county) then email, or call your supervisors. One can also go and give their opinion on this at the Board meetings. They hold the money strings for all of Kern County services.
Libras Libertas.
—Donna Malahni Jackson, Bakersfield